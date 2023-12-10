FIRST ALERT: Multiple winter weather alerts in effect for the mountain counties tonight & tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has multiple counties east of I-79 under various Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings, due to the threat of heavy snow.

A frontal boundary is lifting moisture into West Virginia, while dragging cool air from Canada down into our region. As a result, the rain from this afternoon will start turning into snow around 6 PM. The snow will be heavy at times, especially in the higher elevations, and combined with gusty winds above 30 mph at times in the higher elevations, this means slick roads and low visibility. Models suggest that the first round of snow will start at 7 PM and lift northeast at 3 PM, becoming snow showers in the mountains thereafter. It’s not until the late morning to early afternoon hours that any leftover snow flurries and showers move out of North-Central West Virginia.

Snow accumulations could be 1″ to 4″ in the foothills east of I-79, and in the higher elevations, snow totals could be up to 7″ in a few areas. Again, this means slick roads, low visibility, and hazardous driving conditions in general.

Therefore, the higher elevations of Randolph, Pocahontas, Webster, and Tucker counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from 7 PM tonight to 1 PM tomorrow. The western half of Randolph and Tucker counties, along with Preston, Upshur, Webster, and Barbour counties are all under Winter Weather Advisories from 7 PM tonight to 1 PM tomorrow.

Make sure to give yourself extra time and take it slow on the roads. Also, make sure to have blankets, flashlights, and even some water in case something happens.

