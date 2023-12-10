Rainy and Snowy End to the Weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite mild temperatures throughout the weekend, we can expect to see an abrupt cooldown tomorrow as a cold front crosses in the middle of the day. Rain showers will start overnight tonight, but as those temperatures cool down we will see those rain showers switch to snow showers. Most of the accumulation is expected to the east of I-79 with trace amounts expected in the lowlands and the mountains can expect to see upwards of about 4 inches. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the mountain counties from 7pm tomorrow until 1pm Monday. Michael Moranelli has the details of what you can expect in your First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.