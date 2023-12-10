BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert Wayne Whipkey, 85 of Hartland Addition, Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023, at his residence.He was born in Park, WV, on November 8, 1938, a son of the late Boyd W. and Nina Kinsey Whipkey.Robert was married on July 4, 1962, to his wife of 61 years, Norma Jean McCloy Whipkey, who resides at their residence in Clarksburg.Mr. Whipkey is also survived by one daughter, Amy Michelle Marple and husband Scott of Johnstown, WV, three grandchildren, David Marple and fiancé Stephanie Louk, Kasey Rawlings and husband Noah, and Brittany Marple and fiancé Michael Cain; four great grandchildren, Zoey, Harlee, Fallon, and Ava. He also leaves behind two sisters, Diana Droke and husband Jim of Ohio, and Judith Swoger of Wheeling.In addition to his parents, Mr. Whipkey was preceded in death by two brothers, Boyd Whipkey and Vernon Whipkey.Robert attended Bridgeport High School and was a veteran on the USS Randolph in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959. He worked for Craig Motor and retired from Central West Virginia Auto Parts/KSD Diesel as the parts manager of the Diesel Department. Following retirement, he volunteered at the Louis A Johnson Veterans Administration Hospital and was a delivery driver for Advanced Auto.He was a member of the Stealey United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Robert was an avid fan of the Steelers and Pirates and participated in Civil War reenactment. He loved to cook and above all he loved watching his grandchildren play sports.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the service will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Andy Fowler presiding assisted by J.J. Roller. Interment will follow in the Flemington I.O.O.F. Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

