BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Terri L. Beamer Cross, 65, of Mount Claire, WV, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 8, 2023 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born on August 1, 1958 in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Gilbert L. and Hilda I. Gower Beamer. She is survived by her loving husband, John.Terri was a proud 1976 graduate of Bridgeport High School and earned an associate degree in graphics at technical school. She was a member of Bridgeport Baptist Church and faithfully attended Bridgeport Free Methodist Church. Terri lived by her faith, as she read the Word daily, ministered to those who knew her, and was a true disciple of Jesus Christ. Terri was an original member of the woman’s Bible Study Group, Steel Magnolias. She worked in the Maps and Records Department for Dominion Energy for over 23 years. Terri had a special love for animals and will be missed by her dog, Diesel, and horse Maverick. She enjoyed painting, horseback riding, and gardening. She will be remembered for growing large lilies…. The size of one’s head!In addition to her husband, Terri is survived by her daughter Miranda Trader and her fiancé Drexell Rhoades of Anmoore, WV, stepson Mason Cross of Clarksburg, stepdaughter Ashley Skiles of Hernando, FL, sister Andrea Bartlett and her husband Terry of Flemington, WV, and one grandchild Patrick Aucremanne of Anmoore. She is also survived by her niece and nephew, Brandon Bartlett and his wife Shaniah of Bridgeport and Krista Bartlett and her significant other Sha Mikeals of Mooresville, NC. The family has entrusted the arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Allen Chapel, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV 26330. Friends will be received on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 from 5 pm until 8 pm and on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 from 11 am until 12 noon. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 12 noon with Pastor Jeff Stalnaker officiating. Entombment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com

