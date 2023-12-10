Tips on caring for a live Christmas tree

Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms
Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms(Kheron Alston)
By Celeste Gessner
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (CNN) - If you have always wanted a live tree for the holidays, but have opted out because of the care, advocates share some tips to help keep them alive.

Advocates say real trees are actually better for the environment long term than artificial trees and there’s not a lot to worry about when it comes to keeping them from dying.

People can keep the tree from drying out by making sure it has plenty of warm water.

It’s recommend to buy tree preserver to add to the water to keep the tree healthier longer.

Also, make sure to keep the tree away from heat sources such as heating vents and fireplaces.

A ceiling fan could cause the tree to dry out.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

C. auris has been identified at a WVU Medicine hospital
Rare, drug-resistant pathogen identified at a WVU Medicine Hospital
next 3 days mountains
Rain and snow headed to WV this weekend
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Traffic delays on I-79 North and South near South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge on...
WATCH: Bridge on I-79 demolished with explosives
Hazelton, WV
Hazelton prisoner found guilty in death of inmate

Latest News

40th Christmas Tour of Bramwell WV homes sees new additions
40th Christmas Tour of Bramwell WV homes sees new additions
20-year local and out-of-state church collaboration gives gifts to Mercer community
20-year local and out-of-state church collaboration gives gifts to Mercer community
Two people killed after motorcycle crash
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | December 9th, 2023