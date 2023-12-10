Two people killed after motorcycle crash

(Pixabay)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
UPDATE 11:45 P.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Two people have died after a crash involving motorcycles, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the two individuals died in a head-on crash on Saturday night along the 2800 block of Jordan Creek Road in Clendenin.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A road in Kanawha County is closed due to a crash.

Metro 911 dispatchers said a crash was reported in the 2800 block of Jordan Creek Road in Clendenin on Saturday night.

Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

This is a developing story.

