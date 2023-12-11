1 dead, 1 charged after UTV crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash left one man injured and another dead on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Trooper B.S. Barker and Senior Trooper C. S. Barrett responded to Knott Road in Shepherdstown, West Virginia to assist EMS with an unconscious person.

Upon arrival Troopers learned Francis Johnson, 22 of Harpers Ferry, WV was operating a John Deere UTV on the property and his passenger, Tyler Thomas, 22 of Harpers Ferry, WV had been ejected from the UTV.

EMS Personnel were treating Mr. Thomas and transported him to Jefferson Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Upon conducting the initial investigation, Trooper Barker determined Mr. Johnson to be impaired. Mr. Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI resulting in death. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

