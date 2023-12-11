18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.(Pexels/Pixabay via Canva)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hunting accident in Missouri on Sunday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Officials said the preliminary investigation found the shooting was an accident and there was no malicious intent.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

C. auris has been identified at a WVU Medicine hospital
Rare, drug-resistant pathogen identified at a WVU Medicine Hospital
Winter alerts in effect for NCWV as of Sunday, December 10, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple winter weather alerts in effect for the mountain counties tonight & tomorrow
Two people killed after motorcycle crash
Christopher Taylor
Man in custody following deadly stabbing
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September

Latest News

Wilda Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue toward a master’s degree.
‘It fulfilled my life’: 74-year-old graduates college after putting her dreams on hold
Taylor Swift watches during the second half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City...
NFL commentator Tony Romo refers to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife
FILE - Dental assistants go over appointments at SmileDirectClub's SmileShop located inside a...
SmileDirectClub shuts down months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
File photo of Anna Jarvis Elementary School
Taylor County receiving funds to build new Anna Jarvis Elementary School
FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’