Betty Satterfield

Betty Satterfield
Betty Satterfield(Betty Satterfield)
By Master Control
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Betty Satterfield, 78, of Fairmont was called home to the Lord on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at United Health Center, Betty was born a daughter to Casto Jim Criss and Murice Brummage on October 11, 1945. Betty was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She was active in the Girl Scouts and cared for her mother for several years. Betty was Pentecostal by faith with a strong devotion to God. Betty will be remembered as a compassionate person who deeply cherished her family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her better half of over 26 years Nelson Linthicum, daughters; Jinny (Ernie) Stottlemire and Debbie Stemple, a brother; Harold Ray Criss, Grandchildren; Jeramie Satterfield, Heather (dusty) Earl, and Johnny Stemple, and Great Grandchildren; Austin Earl and Miles Earl. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00pm. Funeral Services beginning at 2:00pm officiated by Nathan Barker with cremation to follow.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

C. auris has been identified at a WVU Medicine hospital
Rare, drug-resistant pathogen identified at a WVU Medicine Hospital
Winter alerts in effect for NCWV as of Sunday, December 10, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple winter weather alerts in effect for the mountain counties tonight & tomorrow
Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 9 AM, December 11, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Morning snow in the mountain counties
Two people killed after motorcycle crash
Christopher Taylor
Man in custody following deadly stabbing

Latest News

Robert Wayne Whipkey
Robert Wayne Whipkey
Terri L. Beamer Cross
Terri L. Beamer Cross
Billie Lea Radcliff
Billie Lea Radcliff
Manford “Junior” Henline of Summersville passed away on December 6, 2023 at WVU Hospital Ruby...
Manford “Junior” Henline