Betty Satterfield, 78, of Fairmont was called home to the Lord on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at United Health Center, Betty was born a daughter to Casto Jim Criss and Murice Brummage on October 11, 1945. Betty was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She was active in the Girl Scouts and cared for her mother for several years. Betty was Pentecostal by faith with a strong devotion to God. Betty will be remembered as a compassionate person who deeply cherished her family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her better half of over 26 years Nelson Linthicum, daughters; Jinny (Ernie) Stottlemire and Debbie Stemple, a brother; Harold Ray Criss, Grandchildren; Jeramie Satterfield, Heather (dusty) Earl, and Johnny Stemple, and Great Grandchildren; Austin Earl and Miles Earl. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00pm. Funeral Services beginning at 2:00pm officiated by Nathan Barker with cremation to follow.

