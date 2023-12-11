Calm, mostly sunny week ahead

Much calmer than the end of the weekend!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rocky Sunday with rain, storms, snow, and dropping temperatures, we can expect a much calmer week going forward. Temperatures on Tuesday will be around average, but a dry, non-precipitating cold front crossing over us by Wednesday morning will tumble temperatures back a few degrees again. The rest of the week will be spent steadily rising again, with mostly sunny skies (except for Wednesday, thanks to the front). Our next chance of rain doesn’t come until the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

C. auris has been identified at a WVU Medicine hospital
Rare, drug-resistant pathogen identified at a WVU Medicine Hospital
Winter alerts in effect for NCWV as of Sunday, December 10, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple winter weather alerts in effect for the mountain counties tonight & tomorrow
Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 9 AM, December 11, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Morning snow in the mountain counties
Two people killed after motorcycle crash
Christopher Taylor
Man in custody following deadly stabbing

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 9 AM, December 11, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Morning snow in the mountain counties
Winter alerts in effect for NCWV as of Sunday, December 10, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple winter weather alerts in effect for the mountain counties tonight & tomorrow
WWA
Rainy and Snowy End to the Weekend
next 3 days mountains
Rain and snow headed to WV this weekend