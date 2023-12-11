Calm, mostly sunny week ahead

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rocky Sunday with rain, storms, snow, and dropping temperatures, we can expect a much calmer week going forward. Temperatures on Tuesday will be around average, but a dry, non-precipitating cold front crossing over us by Wednesday morning will tumble temperatures back a few degrees again. The rest of the week will be spent steadily rising again, with mostly sunny skies (except for Wednesday, thanks to the front). Our next chance of rain doesn’t come until the end of the weekend.

