Colonial Arts Center in Buckhannon celebrating 100th anniversary

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local theater is celebrating its upcoming 100th anniversary and is planning to celebrate in a big way.

The colonial arts center in Buckhannon finished remodeling this past October.

The center is home to all kinds of entertainment and learning opportunities for community members.

Its manager, Anne Wilson, says the reception has been great so far and she’s looking forward to getting the next generation involved in community theater.

“It was very popular, a lot of people that I’ve met that have come back to shows since I’ve been here, they have told me they came to movies when they were children, so it’s really nice to meet those people and make those connections,” said Wilson.

The theater has camps planned for this summer as well as a gala fundraiser.

