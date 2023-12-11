Council to Sign off on Real Estate Deal to Allow for $3.5M Sale of Charles Pointe Building

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight’s Bridgeport City Council meeting will involve two real estate matters.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex. There is a 6 p.m. work session, but it is an executive session.

The big-ticket item is a parcel and building already under ownership of a city entity. Council will be asked to approve the sale, at public auction, of. A 2.06 parcel located at Charles Pointe.

The parcel is home to the Greater Bridgeport Convention and Visitors Bureau and previously was home to the Harrison County campus of Fairmont State University and the headquarters of the Mountain East Conference.

The building is owned by the Bridgeport Municipal Building Commission. It leases the building to the City of Bridgeport who subleases it to the CVB. Both the city and the CVB have to agree to the auction. Both are expected to agree to that with Council being asked to do so this evening.

On Dec. 1, the Building Commission signed off on the matter – only needing the city and the CVB’s approval. The city’s approval should come tonight and the CVB would look to sign off on Dec. 19.

Building Commission Attorney John C. Ashcom told members at the Dec. 1 meeting that an offer of $3.5 million has been made on the structure. Since it is a public building that is owned by the Building Commission, it has to go to public auction – opening up for the group that has made the offer or anyone else.

Ashcom said the auction will likely take place in January but did not have an exact time.

As for the other item of real estate, a long-standing lot on Bridgeport’s Main Street that has been home to multiple businesses for decades and a bit of an eyesore will possibly be under city ownership.

At this coming Monday’s Bridgeport City Council meeting, the city’s governing body will be asked to authorize the purchase of .45 acres at 244 West Main Street. The lot in question sits on the corner of Main Street and Virginia Avenue and was more recently home to Mike Kelley’s Appliance Repair.

“It’s for sale and the city is always looking at ways to situation ourselves for the future, including the recent strategic planning meeting about the future operations of the city itself,” said Mayor Andy Lang. “The Council feels we should try our best to acquire the property and structure at reasonable fair price. If that happens, ideally, we could work it into our park system.”

Lang said that could help things fall in line with the Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the Benedum Civic Center grounds. He said the plan is still unfinalized and that could be an additional piece.

“I think it is important to remember as we consider this that just because the city is buying something doesn’t mean the city can’t sell it if there is no use for it,” said Lang.

The property in question has been discussed for years. It has been home to gas stations, convenience stores, and various other retail endeavors, including a used car lot. Past City Councils have looked into acquiring it, but that predates Lang, who is in his seventh year as mayor.

Lang said the city has made an offer. That number will not be disclosed, he said, until the purchase becomes official.

Under the awards and presentations portion of the agenda, four city employees will be presented with their employee service awards. Rebecca Deem (10 years), Louis Janssen (15 years), Chris Barto (15 years), and Brett Stewart (15 years) will be recognized.

Also, the city will recognize winners of this year’s National Municipal Government Art Contest. The elementary school students from the city submit art that is judged to be used in the city’s annual calendar.

Under other business that will see action are Council being asked to consider and reappoint Kerry Hess, Jason Myers, Joseph Bundy, Cynthia Murphy, and Sidney Jackson to the Bridgeport Emergency Services Council. They will be reappointed for a three-year term running from Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2027.

Lang will be asked to enter into agreements that will provide funding through JAG (Justice Assistance Grant) grants for positions on the police force as well. The resolutions include a resolution for an agreement with the Division of Justice & Community Services for $72,000 that will help fund the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. The other resolution is for an agreement with the Division of Justice & Community Services for $30,000 for the Prevention and Resource Officer (PRO) for the school system.

The meeting is open to the public. There is a public forum near the start of the meeting for anyone wishing to address the city’s governing body.

