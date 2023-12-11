Fairmont now accepting applications for police officers

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Fairmont has opened applications for those hoping to become police officers.

For those who want to apply but are worried they don’t know enough about the law, the City of Fairmont has included a list of requirements one must possess in order to be eligible to become an officer.

Those requirements are:

  1. Must be between the age of 18 and 40 on the date of application;
  2. Must possess a valid driver’s license;
  3. Must have a high school diploma or GED;
  4. Must within one year of the date of appointment establish and maintain a permanent residence within the boundaries of Marion, Monongalia, Harrison, or Taylor Counties.
  5. Must successfully complete and pass “various mandatory examinations.”

Applications and informational packets may be obtained at the City of Fairmont, City Clerk’s Office, City/County Complex, 200 Jackson Street, Room 312, Fairmont, WV, until 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

The written examination will be given on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, the City of Fairmont offers a one-time monetary incentive of $10,000.00, payable on the first payday following the date of hire, for recruitment of a newly hired Probationary Patrol Officer with an active and valid West Virginia Law Enforcement Certification; subject to reimbursement on a pro-rated basis within the first three years of employment for voluntary termination.

