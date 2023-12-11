FIRST ALERT: Morning snow in the mountain counties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers will push through the mountains this morning, which means a messy morning commute. Find out how long the snow will stick around, and what the rest of the week will be like, in the video above!

Yesterday, a frontal boundary that started off the Pacific Northwest last week lifted moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and dragged cool air from Canada down into North-Central West Virginia, resulting in widespread rain showers in the morning and afternoon and mountain snow in the evenings. As of 3 AM, snow totals from the first round of snow were between 1″ to 2″ across the mountain counties. More is expected this morning, as cool air will push moisture from the northwest down into West Virginia, resulting in more snow showers in the mountain counties. These snow showers will result in more snow accumulation, and it’s not until after midday that the snow showers will dissipate, due to dry air pushing in from the west. By that time, another 0.5″ to 1.5″ of snow will fall in the mountain counties, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations. This could cause slick roads, low visibility, and other issues, so the National Weather Service has Upshur, Barbour, and half of Preston, Randolph and Webster counties under a Winter Weather Advisory and eastern Tucker, eastern Randolph, and western Pocahontas counties under a Winter Storm Warning under 1 PM. Make sure to give yourself extra time and take it slow on the roads if heading out this morning, and make sure to have blankets and flashlights just in case something happens.

By mid-afternoon today, the snow stops falling, leading to clearing skies, light westerly winds and highs in the 30s. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 20s to low-30s across our region, thanks to light winds and clear skies. Then high-pressure system from Canada will keep skies mostly clear for the rest of the week, while a mild air mass from the south will linger in West Virginia. As a result, temperatures will stay in the 40s throughout the week, which is around average for mid-December. The cool, sunny weather will last into the weekend, and models suggest that it may last even into early next week. In short, after today’s snow showers, the rest of the week will be seasonably cool and sunny.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: During the morning hours, snow showers will push through the mountains and skies will be cloudy in the lowlands. By the afternoon, the snow showers dissipate, leaving partly sunny skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 39.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 48.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 42.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.