Local Animal Shelters recognizes Operation Santa Paws

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Around the local area animal shelters are over stocked on animals, but not necessarily the required resources. Luckily Santa Paws is coming to town.

“Our Shelter runs constantly full, so that means a lot of cleaning supplies, a lot of food, a lot of cat litter. And those things add up and without the community’s support to help get that for us we wouldn’t be able to exist”

Frankie Dennison is the Executive Director for the Harrison County Humane Society. Her role allows her to see first hand, the good and bad of running a shelter.

When we think of December we think of Christmas and the giving season. Finding ways to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate is what makes the holiday season so special. Fortunately that curtesy isn’t limited to the human species; the month of December recognizes operation Santa Paws. A national campaign to show our furry friends a little extra love during the holiday season. The goal of operation Santa Paws is to stock animal shelters with much needed supplies they need to keep up with operations. With local shelters already overstocked on animals supplies could be the gift that keeps on giving this Christmas.

“Right now this time of year dog chow is the most important thing, we are always fully stocked on dogs. Cat litter is also very important throughout the rest of the year. Like I said cleaning supplies, we do laundry every day, upwards of ten loads so we need laundry detergent. We need dawn, that helps us clean the facilities. Bleach is very important, everything to not only keep the animals healthy, but also the humans that are taking care of them.”

Santa will do his part in trying to find these furry friend homes, but he also needs support from his helpers by giving what they can.

" We do know that purse strings are tight for all of us, especially this time of the year, but even just a small bag of cat litter or dog chow or even just a single roll of paper towels can make a huge difference.”

Be sure to call a local shelter near you to see how you can get in on the operation.

