Local dog groomer holds pet pictures with Santa to raise money for pit bull rescue

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -A dog rescue specializing in pit bulls gave pet owners the chance to take some cute, holiday-themed photos on Sunday, all while supporting an organization with the goal of helping all dogs, not just the pit bull breed.

Brooke’s Baths N Biscuits in Bluefield, West Virginia, had a visit from Santa Claus. Saint Nick stopped by to take photos with pets. Refreshments were provided for humans and animals alike, but there were different treats available for the canines on hand. It’s a free event that offers more than just an opportunity to get a funny picture for a Christmas card. The monies raised here supports the nonprofit, Pit Bulls Second Chance Rescue. Haley Summers, the owner of Brooke’s Baths N Biscuits says she wanted to give back to the community while moving the mission of the pit bull rescue forward, as they continue the work to destigmatize the reputation of pit bulls.

“Well, I have a pit bull myself and they are extremely misunderstood dogs, and, you know... they have a special spot in my heart, so I wanted to give back to those dogs that most people just don’t want anything to do with,” says Summers.

Summers says this is the first time she’s held an event like this, but she’s labeling it a great success. That’s evident by the line of dogs and their owners who were waiting patiently for their photo-op with Santa. Summers adds she’s already considering reviving this fundraiser next year because this year’s pet pics with St. Nick were a hit!

