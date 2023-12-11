Man charged with buying teens psychedelic mushrooms

James Becker
James Becker(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he bought two teens psychedelic mushrooms.

Officers responded to an overdose at a home in the 100 block of Pike St. in Shinnston on Saturday, Dec. 9, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they spoke with 48-year-old James Becker, of Shinnson, who said a 17-year-old was “under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms.”

While speaking with officers, Becker also said he “bought the mushrooms for [two 17-year-ols] so that he could watch over them as they experienced the drug for the first time,” according to officers.

Officers said both teens were impaired, and one teen was transported after EMS responded to treat them, according to court documents.

Becker has been charged with two counts of child neglect resulting in injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

C. auris has been identified at a WVU Medicine hospital
Rare, drug-resistant pathogen identified at a WVU Medicine Hospital
Winter alerts in effect for NCWV as of Sunday, December 10, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple winter weather alerts in effect for the mountain counties tonight & tomorrow
Two people killed after motorcycle crash
Christopher Taylor
Man in custody following deadly stabbing
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September

Latest News

William Nyal Gilbert
Missing elderly West Virginia man found dead
Fairmont State honors the life of 7-year-old
Fairmont State partners with Friends of Bridgeport Recreation Inc. for fundraiser
Ask The Expert: Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 10
AG warns residents to be wary of ‘grandparent scam’