Man charged with buying teens psychedelic mushrooms

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he bought two teens psychedelic mushrooms.

Officers responded to an overdose at a home in the 100 block of Pike St. in Shinnston on Saturday, Dec. 9, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they spoke with 48-year-old James Becker, of Shinnson, who said a 17-year-old was “under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms.”

While speaking with officers, Becker also said he “bought the mushrooms for [two 17-year-ols] so that he could watch over them as they experienced the drug for the first time,” according to officers.

Officers said both teens were impaired, and one teen was transported after EMS responded to treat them, according to court documents.

Becker has been charged with two counts of child neglect resulting in injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.