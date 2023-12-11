Missing elderly West Virginia man found dead

William Nyal Gilbert
William Nyal Gilbert(Facebook: Hampshire County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMNEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a missing elderly West Virginia man has been found dead after an extensive search.

According to the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, 88-year-old William Nyal Gilbert was found dead late last week after last being seen on Dec. 5.

Authorities said he was found in a wooded area of heavy underbrush near the Morgan/Hampshire County line, not far from his home.

The HCSO said, ““It does not appear that any foul play is suspected in his death. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Gilbert’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Below is a Facebook post from the department:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

C. auris has been identified at a WVU Medicine hospital
Rare, drug-resistant pathogen identified at a WVU Medicine Hospital
Winter alerts in effect for NCWV as of Sunday, December 10, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple winter weather alerts in effect for the mountain counties tonight & tomorrow
Two people killed after motorcycle crash
Christopher Taylor
Man in custody following deadly stabbing
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September

Latest News

Road Closed sign
Vinegar Hill Road to be closed this week
Fairmont State honors the life of 7-year-old
FSU partners with Bridgeport to honor 7-year-old’s life by raising funds for inclusive playground
Ask The Expert: Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 10
AG warns residents to be wary of ‘grandparent scam’