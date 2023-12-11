Missing elderly West Virginia man found dead

ROMNEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a missing elderly West Virginia man has been found dead after an extensive search.

According to the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, 88-year-old William Nyal Gilbert was found dead late last week after last being seen on Dec. 5.

Authorities said he was found in a wooded area of heavy underbrush near the Morgan/Hampshire County line, not far from his home.

The HCSO said, ““It does not appear that any foul play is suspected in his death. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Gilbert’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Below is a Facebook post from the department:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.