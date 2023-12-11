Rare, drug-resistant pathogen C. Auris found in WVU Medicine patient

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -WDTV got a tip on Friday night that a patient in a WVU Medicine hospital had tested positive with C. auris, a rare type of yeast that can cause severe and deadly illness and spreads easily in healthcare facilities.

WDTV spoke with Costi Sifri, an infectious disease Doctor at the University of Virginia, to learn more about what C. auris is.

“It can be very, very serious. In some studies, the mortality rate can be as high as 1/3 or 33 percent of individuals. People with this infection can die. Some studies have shown even higher, and the reason for that is that the properties this fungus is able to cause serious infections. The second part is that it is resistant to antifungals,” said Sifri.

Details around the case in West Virginia are still limited, but 5 News did get a statement from a WVU Medicine spokesperson.

We are working with the health department and following CDC guidance to identify patients who have been exposed, provide testing, and taking precautions to reduce the risk of spreading the pathogen.

-WVU Medicine

WDTV followed up with WVU medicine to learn the current condition of the patient. If they could provide any further details, including precisely which of their hospitals C. auris was identified in, but the request for comment was denied. The Monongalia County Health Department also would not comment on this story.

Doctor Sifri said there is a specific type of patient who may need to worry about contracting C. Auris.

“People who have medical conditions, who are predisposed to infections are people who have experienced medical care, people who often have medical conditions like diabetes or have had surgery or are in the hospital or in the ICU for a period of time. Or who are spending a lot of time in a nursing home.”

The doctor would also tell WDTV that medical professionals need to stay on top of this pathogen before it spreads

“Candida auris, like other organisms we’re unfortunately familiar with that we’ve spent a lot of effort to control and limit their spread in hospitals, are really things we need to pay attention to,” said Sifri.

C. auris was first reported in the U.S. in 2016, and as of 2021, the CDC says there have been less than 7,500 cases.

It’s unknown at this time whether more patients or staff at W-V-U Medicine have the pathogen, but 5 News is working to get those answers from local and state health officials

