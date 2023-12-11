Vinegar Hill Road to be closed this week

Road Closed sign
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, through Friday, December 15, 2023, for crews to clean up debris from the bridge demolition. Daytime operations only.

Local traffic only, motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

