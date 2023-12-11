Roanoke Elementary students to receive winter essentials from Community Funds

Generic money MGN
Generic money MGN(Pexels | MGN Online)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort and St. Matthew United Methodist Church, in partnership with a host of other local businesses and organizations, have raised over $5,500 to purchase new shoes, socks, hats and hygiene bags for approximately 180 Roanoke Elementary School students, resort officials announced.

“The level of community support we receive each year for this project is always inspiring,” said Andre’ D’Amour, Stonewall Resort general manager. “We’re proud to partner with St. Mathew United Methodist Church, West Virginia American Water and First Energy Foundation to provide needed shoes, socks, and hats to Roanoke Elementary students.”

D’Amour said this is the tenth year the resort’s Hometown Hospitality program has worked to help meet the needs of the local community.

The resort will host a party on Wednesday, Dec. 14th for the students of Roanoke Elementary. Students will enjoy a holiday movie, meet with Santa, skating, and will be fit with the shoes, socks, and hats.

For additional information, contact Stonewall Resort at (304) 269-7400.

