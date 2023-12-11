Synthetic ice rinks open in NCWV

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - People looking to get into the Christmas spirit can now go ice skating in downtown Buckhannon.

What makes this ice rink so special is its synthetic ice.

It’s $20 to skate for the day and rentals are available.

This Wednesday they’re also celebrating Taylor Swifts’ birthday with a special Swifty Night.

Travis Foster, the owner Foster’s Marketing Group says this portable rink is providing a unique opportunity to get kids into skating and has been a great way to give back to the community.

“The community, the kids, and so on, they love it and it’s really given them an opportunity to come out and try something new and that’s all that matters,” said Foster. “If the kids have fun then that’s all that really matters.”

The company will be moving this rink to Snowshoe Resort next week.

They also operate another synthetic rink at Stonewall Resort.

