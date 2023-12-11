Synthetic ice rinks open in NCWV

By John Blashke
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - People looking to get into the Christmas spirit can now go ice skating in downtown Buckhannon.

What makes this ice rink so special is its synthetic ice.

It’s $20 to skate for the day and rentals are available.

This Wednesday they’re also celebrating Taylor Swifts’ birthday with a special Swifty Night.

Travis Foster, the owner Foster’s Marketing Group says this portable rink is providing a unique opportunity to get kids into skating and has been a great way to give back to the community.

“The community, the kids, and so on, they love it and it’s really given them an opportunity to come out and try something new and that’s all that matters,” said Foster. “If the kids have fun then that’s all that really matters.”

The company will be moving this rink to Snowshoe Resort next week.

They also operate another synthetic rink at Stonewall Resort.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

C. auris has been identified at a WVU Medicine hospital
Rare, drug-resistant pathogen identified at a WVU Medicine Hospital
Winter alerts in effect for NCWV as of Sunday, December 10, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple winter weather alerts in effect for the mountain counties tonight & tomorrow
Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 9 AM, December 11, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Morning snow in the mountain counties
Two people killed after motorcycle crash
Christopher Taylor
Man in custody following deadly stabbing

Latest News

Colonial Theatre
Colonial Arts Center in Buckhannon celebrating 100th anniversary
Colonial Theatre
synthetic ice rink
First at 4 Forum: Nikki Henderson
First at 4 Forum: Nikki Henderson