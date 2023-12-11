Taylor County receiving funds to build new Anna Jarvis Elementary School

Harrison, Randolph, Gilmer, Tucker and Barbour counties will also receive funds to renovate schools.
File photo of Anna Jarvis Elementary School
File photo of Anna Jarvis Elementary School(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) have announced funding to build 10 new schools across the state and renovate 13 existing schools across West Virginia.

Gov. Justice announced the allocation of $111,687,534 to 19 counties for Fiscal Year 2024.

Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) have announced funding to build 10 new schools across the state and renovate 13 existing schools across West Virginia.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)

Of the new schools to be built, Gov. Justice said Taylor County will receive $7.3 million to build the new Anna Jarvis Elementary School.

“I am truly proud to vote for this historic investment in our schools, because it represents our unwavering commitment to providing West Virginia students with the best possible learning environment,” Gov. Justice said. “This funding doubles down on our belief that every student deserves access to a high-quality education. These new and upgraded facilities will ensure our students have the resources and technology needed to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

Although one new school will be built using the funds in our area, Gov. Justice said the following counties in our area will receive funds for school renovations:

  • Harrison — $5,842,600
    • To be used for additions and renovations at Nutter Fort Primary School and Simpson Elementary School.
  • Randolph — $558,110
    • To be used for a partial roof replacement at Elkins Middle School.
  • Gilmer — $724,693
    • To be used for renovations at Gilmer County High School.
  • Tucker — $1,965,945
    • To be used for wastewater treatment plant upgrades for Tucker County High School.
  • Barbour — $1,642,102
    • To be used for renovations at Philippi Elementary School.

Gov. Justice said new schools will also be built in Berkeley, Wood, Wyoming, Fayette and Marshall counties. Additionally, schools in Grant, Jackson, Greenbrier, Mason, Logan, Calhoun, Morgan and Hancock counties will receive various renovations.

