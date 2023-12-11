Two arrested after high speed pursuit

Two behind bars following a chase reaching 100 m.p.h..
Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested after they led officers on a high-speed chase Sunday morning, according to court documents.

Stephanie Green and Dante McCombs appeared in court virtually Sunday morning at the Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

The two are facing charges in connection with a high-speed pursuit reaching 100 miles per hour.

Court documents said Green was speeding along I-64 in South Charleston when the pursuit started around 4:30 Sunday morning.

Green is accused of driving 80 m.p.h. in a 60 m.p.h. zone.

According to the court documents, officers caught up with Green at the Westmoreland Exit, and the pursuit continued.

Green is accused of driving at 100m.p.h.

The chase ended when Green hit another car and police cruiser at a toll booth on the West Virginia Turnpike, according to court documents.

Officers asked Green and McCombs to get out of the car a few times- after refusing- officers forced their way in.

Both are charged with fleeing from an officer, obstructing an officer, and interfering with emergency communications among others.

Green is charged with a felony offense of fleeing with reckless indifference, as well as additional charges.

