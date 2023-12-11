United Hospital Center hosts 24th annual Celebration of Life event in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cancer survivors, patients, and guests were invited to attend United Hospital Center’s 24th annual Celebration of Life event on Sunday.

The event allows survivors to connect with each other, celebrate milestones together, and more.

Mary Ann Cowger was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 74-years-old.

Now, almost 10 years later, she says her first thought after diagnosis was getting treatment.

“I just need to get it taken care of,” said Cowger.

And she did just that. Cowger didn’t let her diagnosis change her life.

“I missed two days of work through the whole thing. I worked even when I did my radiation. That was two times a day for a week, and I would go to work and leave twice a day to get the radiation, and go back to work,” Cowger said.

She even had surgery, but didn’t face any obstacles.

Cowger and her family later founded Wings of Hope, a volunteer organization at UHC that helps cancer patients with whatever they need.

“We help the cancer patients with anything they need, like gas cards is the most they usually ask for, Wal-Mart cards for necessities, compression sleeves. We even had a gentlemen that, the only thing he wanted was, he couldn’t cut his grass, so we got somebody to cut his grass,” said Cowger.

The money is earned through fundraisers, like bingo and t-shirt sales.

Patients fill out applications with help from their nurses to become involved with Wings of Hope.

