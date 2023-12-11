Veterans selling Christmas trees to benefit Vietnam Veterans of America

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Veterans with Vietnam Veterans of America are in Princeton selling Christmas trees to benefit the foundation. The trees are being sold on Athens Road right beside the crossroads Grants.

The veterans have now dropped their prices for trees to just $50 from $60 for 6-7 feet trees. The 7-8 feet trees are also just $50 down from $70. Those with the organization say you can stop by their mobile trailer on Athens Road any time of the day to purchase a tree. The trees are being sold until Dec. 19 or until they run out.

“Now is a good time to do it. Christmas is just around the corner. Come on out and have a good time picking out a tree. We got plenty of them. We got tree shaker that will shake them for you. We can trim them up if you need them trimmed up, no extra charge,” said Rick Helms.

Helms says they have sold out on their bigger sized trees.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, December 18, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow & gusts in the mountains early next week!
winter alerts
FIRST ALERT: Snow accumulates for much of NCWV Monday into Tuesday morning
Walford Phillips and Jamila Kirkland
Police: Counterfeit money passed at Dollar General, 2 charged
GRAFTON FIRE
Crews respond to structure fire in Taylor County
FILE: Police lights
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged stabbing

Latest News

Bridgeport Planning Commission
BP Planning Commission approves $5M Business Expansion
Mon Health P3 Program receives Rural Health Award
Mon Health Marion Hospital celebrates second anniversary
How to track virus surges in your community during cold and flu season on Oct. 10, 2023.
Being prepared for cold and flu season
Pennsboro Speedway
Updates take place to Pennsboro Speedway
FILE: Police lights
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged stabbing