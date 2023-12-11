Vocal Tapestry performs annual holiday concert in Fairmont

By Sadaf Nikzad
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vocal Tapestry, a community choir in Fairmont, performed their annual holiday concert this evening.

Tonight’s theme was Sounds of the Season.

The group was founded in 2006 after realizing there were good choral programs in local schools, but not for adults in the community.

Greg DeVito, the director, says Vocal Tapestry is important to Fairmont because it really supports the arts.

“We’re really striving to be a center of not just good vocal music, but good instrumental music, all music in general,” said DeVito.

Vocal Tapestry performs twice a year. Concerts are free to attend.

