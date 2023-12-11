Man charged after driving through Sobriety Checkpoint while under the influence

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man, James Richter, was charged with Fleeing while DUI after failing to stop for a sobriety checkpoint.

Officials say Trooper Junkins was conducting a Field Sobriety Checkpoint on Speedway Avenue in Fairmont, West Virginia, on December 8th, 2023, when a blue Chevy Silverado approached the checkpoint and failed to obey multiple stop signs and commands, continuing south without stopping.

Police say Sergeant K.H. Totten soon initiated a traffic stop on a blue Silverado matching the description of the fleeing vehicle. Trooper Junkins arrived on scene soon after and positively identified the vehicle and its driver, James Richter.

Trooper Junkins noted the odor of alcohol on Richter’s breath and described “slurred speech and bloodshot/watery eyes”.

Police say Junkins had Richter participate in a variety of field sobriety tests which allegedly all indicated signs of impairment.

Junkins requested Richter participate in a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT), which indicated a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .254%.

West Virginia law prohibits driving with a BAC of .080% or more.

Officials say Junkins observed Richter for twenty minutes, during which time he did not vomit or put anything into his mouth, before providing a secondary chemical breath sample. The secondary chemical breath test indicated a BAC of .204%.

Officials say the twenty-minute-observation period is important for ensuring that nothing skews the results of the breath test and to make sure that the breathalyzer stays properly calibrated.

James Richter is currently being held at NCRJ on a bond of $75,012.

