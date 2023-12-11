WVU Libraries, Teaching and Learning Commons implement recommendations

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University officials said WVU Libraries and the Teaching and Learning Commons have started implementing plans developed from recommendations handed down in September for academic support services.

The Libraries’ restructuring plan calls for centralizing and streamlining services and operations to create greater consistency and increase efficiency.

University officials said the restructuring will result in an estimated $790,000, or less than 5.8% of Libraries annual budget, in personnel savings realized through a reduction of nine voluntary departures and seven staff members whose employment will either end at the end of the 2023-24 academic year or the 2024 fiscal year, depending on their eligibility.

Students and faculty will not see a disruption in support services provided by Libraries or a reduction in materials due to the restructuring efforts, officials said.

“The resources and support provided by our Libraries are critical to the success of students, faculty, staff and the community, so we worked closely with Dean Karen Diaz as she and her team created a plan that reflects our continued commitment to quality services,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed.”

The Teaching and Learning Commons will be reorganized to deliver on a revised mission focused on the development and support of teaching across all modes of instruction, continuous training for faculty and graduate teaching assistants in the delivery of instruction and assessment of student learning, and the scholarship of teaching and learning, university officials said.

In collaboration with Academic Affairs, officials said faculty will play a key role in helping to design the new unit and deliver on its mission.

“With strong faculty engagement and an emphasis on the classroom experience, the redesigned center will focus on the comprehensive promotion of excellence in teaching and student learning — with the ultimate goal of improving student success outcomes,” Reed said.

The reorganization will result in the transfer of some of the TLC’s current functions to other units on campus and the reduction of some staff positions.

  • Nine non-classified staff members will transition to WVU Online to provide continued support of instructional design and micro credentialing efforts.
  • Seven non-classified staff members will transition to WVU Information Technology Services to provide continued support for classroom and other technology functions.
  • One classified staff member will transition to Academic Affairs to provide support to the Testing Center.
  • Nine non-classified staff members will be employed through the end of the current fiscal year.

Officials said the next steps include creating a faculty committee, chaired by Associate Provost for Faculty Development and Culture Melissa Latimer.

This committee will then determine the functions of the reimagined unit, its leadership and staffing structure. Officials said the reimagined unit will launch by the Fall 2024 semester.

WVU Libraries and the Teaching and Learning Commons were the only two academic support services recommended to continue at a reduced level of activity in May. Many other units were recommended to continue at the current level of activity with specific action or recommended to continue at current level of activity.

