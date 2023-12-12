1 injured after car crashes into Dentist office

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, December 11th, Valley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) responded to a call about a vehicle accident with possible entrapment and possible structure collapse at Dr. Flint’s Dental Office.

According to a post on the Valley VFD Facebook page; Rescue, Fire, and Utility crews were dispatched and told that a single vehicle had driven into the front of the office, causing a concrete column to fall onto the vehicle.

When they arrived on-scene they were able to confirm no one was trapped within the vehicle, and although the column had collapsed, the building had only sustained some damage.

Firefighters assisted Hawkins Towing in recovering the vehicle and cleaning up the mess.

The post says that the driver of the vehicle was transported for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

