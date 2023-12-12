1 injured after car crashes into Dentist office

Valley VFD responds to crash
Valley VFD responds to crash(Valley VFD Facebook Page)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, December 11th, Valley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) responded to a call about a vehicle accident with possible entrapment and possible structure collapse at Dr. Flint’s Dental Office.

According to a post on the Valley VFD Facebook page; Rescue, Fire, and Utility crews were dispatched and told that a single vehicle had driven into the front of the office, causing a concrete column to fall onto the vehicle.

When they arrived on-scene they were able to confirm no one was trapped within the vehicle, and although the column had collapsed, the building had only sustained some damage.

Firefighters assisted Hawkins Towing in recovering the vehicle and cleaning up the mess.

The post says that the driver of the vehicle was transported for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Valley VFD can be reached for non-emergencies at 304-363-5599

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 9 AM, December 11, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Morning snow in the mountain counties
William Nyal Gilbert
Missing elderly West Virginia man found dead
James Richter
Man charged after driving through sobriety checkpoint while under the influence
File Photo Ambulance
1 dead, 1 charged after UTV crash

Latest News

GOP Debate
Deputies in Mingo County say they’re looking for a real-life Grinch. They say a woman they’ve...
Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree; woman wanted
OURS ONLINE
ours online
GOP Debate
West Virginia Gubernatorial Candidates Debate Solutions For WV Education System