3 charged after search warrant reveals drugs in home

Left to right_ Benjamin Gain, Justin Rogers, and Derick McVay(West Virginia DOC)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, December 8th, 2023, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in Buckhannon.

Police say a bag with multiple large chunks of a white crystal-like substance, as well as multiple baggies containing a substance consistent with methamphetamine, US Currency, digital scales with residue, drug packing material, prescription drugs, ammunition, and “drug paraphernalia” were all found in the home at the time of the search.

At the time of the search, police say three men were present; Benjamin Gain, Justin Rogers, and Derick McVay. All three men were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony.

All three are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

