Calm conditions through Saturday; uncertain Sunday and beyond

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shifting wind directions allowed highs on Tuesday to reach right around average. However, a dry cold front will cross over West Virginia Wednesday morning, affecting us only in temperatures; winds will shift, pulling cooler air from Canada into the region, tumbling temperatures back a few degrees for Wednesday afternoon. The remainder of the week will be spent steadily climbing back to the low 50s, reaching that goal by the weekend in the lowlands. Our next chance of rain will come from a system originating in the Gulf of Mexico. This system’s timing and track is still widely disputed between models; some indicate much more rain for us, while others indicate very little. Some indicate the possibility of more mountain snow. We’ll continue to track this system, honing in on the details as they become more available.

