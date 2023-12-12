Clarksburg man sentenced for selling heroin and fentanyl stamps

James C. Jones
James C. Jones(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling thousands of heroin and fentanyl stamps in Harrison County.

26-year-old James C. Jones was sentenced on Tuesday to 188 months in prison, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

Jones, also known as “Donk,” pled guilty in August 2022 to a distribution charge near a protected location, Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg.

Officials said Jones was supplying other dealers in the Clarksburg area with heroin and fentanyl, and investigators determined that Jones was responsible for the distribution of more than one kilogram of the mixture.

During a search of Jones’s home, officials said officers found additional heroin, fentanyl, and approximately $10,000 in cash.

Jones has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, as well as a felony conviction from Beaver County, Pennsylvania for use of communications device to engage in heroin trafficking, according to federal authorities.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 9 AM, December 11, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Morning snow in the mountain counties
William Nyal Gilbert
Missing elderly West Virginia man found dead
James Richter
Man charged after driving through sobriety checkpoint while under the influence
James Becker
Man charged with buying teens psychedelic mushrooms

Latest News

Home Instead promoting being a Santa to a Senior
Home Instead promoting being a Santa to a Senior
Generic photo of a nurse
DHHR to Host Hiring Event for Positions in Lewis County
Roanoke Elementary students to receive winter essentials from Community Funds
FSU partners with Bridgeport to honor 7-year-old’s life by raising funds for inclusive playground