Clarksburg man sentenced for selling heroin and fentanyl stamps

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling thousands of heroin and fentanyl stamps in Harrison County.

26-year-old James C. Jones was sentenced on Tuesday to 188 months in prison, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

Jones, also known as “Donk,” pled guilty in August 2022 to a distribution charge near a protected location, Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg.

Officials said Jones was supplying other dealers in the Clarksburg area with heroin and fentanyl, and investigators determined that Jones was responsible for the distribution of more than one kilogram of the mixture.

During a search of Jones’s home, officials said officers found additional heroin, fentanyl, and approximately $10,000 in cash.

Jones has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, as well as a felony conviction from Beaver County, Pennsylvania for use of communications device to engage in heroin trafficking, according to federal authorities.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

