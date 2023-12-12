Cool, sunny conditions for the rest of the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After snow showers moved in on Sunday night and yesterday morning, today will be nicer, with mild, sunny conditions. Find out how long the quiet weather will last in the video above!

A high-pressure system in the southeastern US will merge with another high-pressure system from Canada over the next few days, keeping much of the eastern US under a cool, dry air mass. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be clear and sunny, with not a single cloud in sight. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-15 mph and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-40s in the lowlands and upper-30s to low-40s in the mountain cities. Overnight into tomorrow morning, upper-level clouds will push in from the west, resulting in partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, with morning lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Then tomorrow afternoon, those clouds will move out, leaving sunny skies and highs in the low-40s.

The high-pressure system will linger in the eastern US for the rest of the week, leading to sunny skies and highs in the upper-40, around average for mid-December. Then on Friday and the weekend, a weak disturbance will move towards the Great Lakes, bringing clouds into West Virginia and resulting in partly cloudy skies. On the bright side, temperatures will be slightly warmer than average, in the upper-40s to low-50s, and our region should still stay dry. Models then suggest that a low-pressure system will ride up the East Coast on Monday, potentially bringing a few showers to the eastern half of our region. However, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the timing and placement of the system, so for now, we’ll say that rain chances are low. Towards the middle of next week, another high-pressure system will bring clear skies across the eastern US. In short, the next several days will be cool and sunny.

Today: Sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 48.

Tonight: Clear skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 42.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 44.

