Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree; woman wanted

Deputies in Mingo County say they've identified a woman wanted in connection with a Christmas tree theft from the town of Dingess.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Mingo County say they’re looking for a real-life Grinch.

They say a woman they’ve identified as Marquita Gannon-Fleming is suspected of stealing the Christmas tree on display near the town of Dingess.

Investigators say the tree was taken sometime between 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday close to the tunnel in the Dingess area.

Video surveillance shows the tree strapped to the top of a car.

Mingo County Sheriff’s deputies say Fleming is wanted for petit larceny and conspiracy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department at 304-235-0300.

