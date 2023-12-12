DHHR to Host Hiring Event for Positions in Lewis County
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event for positions at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Lewis County.
The event will interview for the positions of
- Registered Nurses
- Licensed Practical Nurses
- Health Service Workers
- Charge Aides
- Mental Health Therapists
- Social Workers
- Dietary Services
- Environmental Control Technicians
To schedule an interview or to obtain more information, please email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-590-6873.
Those interested in jobs at DHHR are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website for a list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the state.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.