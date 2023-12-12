DHHR to Host Hiring Event for Positions in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event for positions at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Lewis County.

The event will interview for the positions of

To schedule an interview or to obtain more information, please email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-590-6873.

Those interested in jobs at DHHR are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website for a list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the state.

