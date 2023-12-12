DHHR to Host Hiring Event for Positions in Lewis County

Generic photo of a nurse
Generic photo of a nurse(Pexels/MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event for positions at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Lewis County.

The event will interview for the positions of

To schedule an interview or to obtain more information, please email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-590-6873.

Those interested in jobs at DHHR are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website for a list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the state.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 9 AM, December 11, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Morning snow in the mountain counties
William Nyal Gilbert
Missing elderly West Virginia man found dead
James Richter
Man charged after driving through sobriety checkpoint while under the influence
James Becker
Man charged with buying teens psychedelic mushrooms

Latest News

Roanoke Elementary students to receive winter essentials from Community Funds
FSU partners with Bridgeport to honor 7-year-old’s life by raising funds for inclusive playground
The Marion County Board Of Education to auction off 5th Street Gym Facility
Marion County Board Of Education to auction off 5th Street Gym Facility
The Marion County Board Of Education to auction off 5th Street Gym Facility
The Marion County Board Of Education to auction off 5th Street Gym Facility