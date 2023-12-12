Former Tygarts Valley Conservation Technician fined after ethics violation

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Ethics commission has handed down fines totaling more than $10K to a former Tygarts Valley Conservation Technician after finding him guilty of unethical actions.

The Ethics Commission said the former technician, Daniel Elliott, is guilty of two separate ethics violations after investigating his case for over a year.

In the first charge, the Commission found Elliott guilty of renting his own equipment to the Conservation District, effectively giving him “prohibited interest in the profits or benefits of a contract” which he has direct control over.

The Ethics Commission says Elliott had the authority to decide if the Conservation District needed to rent equipment or not, as well as whether or not they would need to rent additional equipment. Furthermore, the Chairman of the Equipment and Safety Committee for the Board of Supervisors testified that Elliott would at times use the equipment before it was approved, and would approach him often to raise the issue of equipment rentals.

According to the WV Ethics Commission, “If a public official or employee has an interest in the profits or benefits of a contract, then he or she may not make, participate in making, or in any way attempt to use his office or employment to influence a government decision affecting his or her financial or limited financial interest”.

In the second charge, the Commission found sufficient evidence that Elliott used Tygarts Valley Conservation District employees and equipment to remove, transport, and sell timber from a private property owner. He then used the proceeds from the sale to give Conservation District employees a Christmas bonus of around $100 each.

According to the West Virginia Legislature, “A public official or public employee may not knowingly and intentionally use his or her office or the prestige of his or her office for his or her own private gain or that of another person”. Which Elliott’s actions are in violation of, Officials say.

Elliott is being ordered to pay a number of fines for his actions.

$9,202.50 to the Tygarts Valley Conservation District, which is the amount he received for the rental of his equipment.

$819.48 to the Tygarts Valley Conservation District, for the value of the trees sold as part of the May 2018 project.

$5,000 to the West Virginia Ethics Commission for his violation of the Ethics Act in the First Charge.

$1,000 to the West Virginia Ethics Commission for his violation of the Ethics Act in the Second Charge.

$4,466.49 to reimburse the West Virginia Ethics Commission for the costs of investigating and prosecuting the violations.

In addition to these fines, Elliott is being ordered to undergo training on the West Virginia Governmental Ethics Act.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.