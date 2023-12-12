Glenville State University celebrates first graduates from Master of Arts in Education Programs

Graduates from Left to Right: Kristina Lowe, Jessica Smarr, Taylor McClain Scott.
Graduates from Left to Right: Kristina Lowe, Jessica Smarr, Taylor McClain Scott.(Glenville State University)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GILMER, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is celebrating the graduation of the first students to go through its newly established graduate programs in education.

According to a press release, three students received their Master of Arts in Education degrees, cementing their dedication and hard work throughout their studies.

  • Taylor McClain Scott – Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction 
  • Jessica A. Smarr – Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction 
  • Kristina L. Lowe – Master of Arts in Teaching

Glenville State University expanded its academic offerings to include graduate programs in response to the evolving needs of students and the growing demand for advanced education.

Glenville State University President, Mark A. Manchin, expressed immense pride in the achievements of the graduates, stating, “Today, we celebrate not only the academic accomplishments of the first graduate class but also the resilience and determination that have brought them to this moment. These graduates have set a precedent for excellence, and we look forward to witnessing the impact they will undoubtedly make in their respective fields.”

For more information, reach out to the Education Graduate Program Coordinator at 304-462-6211 or visit the Glenville State University Graduate Studies webpagehttps://www.glenville.edu/academics/graduate

