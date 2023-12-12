Home Instead promoting being a Santa to a Senior

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For a lot of senior citizens the holiday season can feel challenging. Some elders may be spending the holidays in nursing homes, away from family, or simply alone. Luckily the organization, Home Instead is extending their holiday generosity to show these individuals some holiday care. Home Instead is a home care organization that cares for senior citizens throughout the U.S so that individuals are able to age in the comfort of their own home. The organization offers a variety of services senior citizens, but none quiet like Being a Santa to a Senior, a tradition that started just 15 years ago in Nebraska. Monica Everly, is the General Manager of Home Instead located in Morgantown; and she knows the importance of this event has since it was implemented locally.

" Being a Santa to a senior was actually implemented over 15 years ago at the main headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. We implemented here in 2020, this our third year being a Santa to a senior and we have been able to help over 500 individuals just in Mon county and Preston county” alone.”

Gift giving isn’t the easiest task, but half the battle is knowing what to look for and where to look.

“Just reach out to us here locally or stop by one of the trees. We have trees at the Huntington bank on high street and over in Suncrest. We also have a tree at the Walgreen’s in Westover, and at the church here at Westover, the kingdom church. There’s also names on that tree too, so those are just some ways as well to help with this cause.”

Prices may be a little high for gifts during the holiday season, but you can never put a price on the smiles of those receiving them.

" The facial expressions of these individuals have been priceless because they might have not have necessarily received a gift, because they might not have family in the area or they may be individuals just living at home by themselves. So, just to see that and to get that expression is just priceless”

Growing up is a part of life, but when it comes to Christmas no matter how old you are you’ll always be a kid at heart.

" You could be an infant, you could be 130 years old, but you’re still a child at heart, so, to get these gifts are priceless. So, with that it’s just (about) giving back and making a difference in the community, but also in the lives of seniors”

