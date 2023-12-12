Hometown Christmas Pop-Up Shop opens in downtown Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A group of local artisans and small businesses are bringing the The Hometown Christmas Pop-Up Shop to downtown Fairmont with the owner of Veteran’s Square.

The shop will open on Tuesday, December 12, and will remain open throughout December with the following schedule:

Tuesday - 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday - 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday - 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday - closed

Monday - closed

The Pop-Up Shop will include vendors and artisans offering a wide variety of products including, but not limited to, stained glass, hand-crafted wooden decor, jewelry, imported olive oil, pottery, pet apparel and treats, holiday decorations, and home-baked goods just in time for the holidays.

Dan Swiger, one of the organizers of the pop-up store, said, “We were so encouraged with the growth of downtown Fairmont. The recent addition of Loving WV and the special events hosted by Two/Two/Eight Studio and Hannah’s Clay Creation have added new energy to downtown, and we hope that our collaborative effort will add even more to the downtown shopping experience”.

“We are pleased to host the holiday pop-up store in our facility,” said Brooks McCabe, Owner of Veterans’ Square. “We’re excited by the growth we’ve seen in Fairmont and the number of new businesses that have been added to Veterans Square recently. We believe that supporting small business in Fairmont is important to the community and critical for the redevelopment of downtown Fairmont”.

Please visit the Hometown Christmas Pop-Up Shop’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

