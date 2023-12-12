Jimmy Leon Good, 86, of Weston, passed away following an extended illness on Sunday, December 10, 2023, under the compassionate care of Complete Care at Oak Ridge in Charleston.

Jim was born at home in Kanawha County on November 2, 1937, a son of the late Milliard and Hazel Good. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Delbert Good; and previous wife, Betty Good.

Those left to cherish Jim’s memory are his wife, Brenda Good of Charleston; two sons: Jimmy L. Good Jr. and wife, Dollie, and David R. Good and wife, Mary Ann; two grandchildren: Jimmy J. Good and fiancé, Mary Henline, and Christopher D. Good and fiancé, Liz Stark; and two great-grandchildren: Kylee Jean Good and Joel Matthew Good.

Known for his infectious laughter, Jim brought joy to everyone he met. He was a man who believed in the importance of family, hard work, and doing the right thing. As Henry David Thoreau once said, “It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.” And what Jim saw was the potential for beauty in every piece of wood he touched. A self-taught master of woodworking and a man of integrity, Jim’s passion for woodworking was as true as the grains in the wood he worked with. His handcrafted dulcimers were renowned across the globe, gracing the hands of musicians like Loretta Lynn, REM, and many others. Winning blue ribbons for his exquisite craftsmanship, Jim’s creations were not only pieces of art but also an expression of his soul. These beautiful instruments, along with his cutting boards and lazy-susans, were sold in stores, at craft shows, and across the United States. When he wasn’t crafting in his beloved wood shop, he could be found hunting or entertaining those around him with his humor. In the words of Albert Einstein, “Creativity is intelligence having fun,” and Jim’s intelligence shone brightly in his humor and his craft. Jim’s honesty and dedication were as solid as the wood he shaped. He was a man who truly embodied his name - Good. His memory will live on in the music of his dulcimers and the laughter he shared.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery in Weston.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jimmy Leon Good. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.