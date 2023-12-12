Local glass blower is selected to make ornament for national Christmas tree

A local glass blower's ornament made it onto the national Christmas tree.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local glassblower’s work is being featured on this year’s national Christmas tree.

According to his glassblowing show demonstration partner, because this year’s national Christmas tree is from West Virginia, the National Forest Association collected ornaments from vendors across the state. One of them is Dave Fetty.

He’s been glassblowing since he was 19 and he’s 87 years old now. Fetty sells to stores all over the U.S. and makes eight to 20 pieces a week. Plus he does glassblowing shows at different events.

For more on Fetty, click the link below.

https://www.wtap.com/2021/04/21/this-is-home-master-glassblower-continues-craft-despite-getting-covid-19/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right_ Benjamin Gain, Justin Rogers, and Derick McVay
3 charged after search warrant reveals drugs in home
Valley VFD responds to crash
1 injured after car crashes into Dentist office
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in St. Albans, West Virginia.
One dead following officer-involved shooting
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
ID man
Update: Upshur County man seen outside school identified, arrested

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | December 13, 2023
Christmas decorating competition happening at General Services Building in Clarksburg
Educational hub coming to Monongalia County
Fairmont State receives grant to fund Community Health Program
Caine - Academy PKG