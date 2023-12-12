Marion County Board Of Education to auction off 5th Street Gym Facility

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARION, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Board Of Education has now made the decision to auction off the 5th Street Gym Facility.

The gym currently hosts multiple youth basketball leagues, along with the Fairmont Senior High School Baseball Program

The board is attempting to ensure that the services provided at the gym will be transferred to the old White school.

The school has already been approved for sale to a behavior evaluation firm, but if that transfer cannot be made with the gym then Heston says that alternative locations will be found to continue the activities held at the gym.

The Marion County Board Of Education to auction off 5th Street Gym Facility
