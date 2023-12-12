Monongalia County Schools to receive first electric bus

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONONGALIA, W.Va (WDTV) - The first electric school bus will be delivered this week to Monongalia County Schools’ transportation center.

The Nano Beast is part of the 41 all-electric GreenPower school buses manufactured in Kanawha County.

It was purchased by the state of West Virginia for school districts across the mountain state.

Monongalia County Schools will receive the delivery this Thursday.

The school district has already ordered a second GreenPower Nano Beast with the access option.

