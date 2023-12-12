Monongalia County Schools to receive first electric bus

MONONGALIA, W.Va (WDTV) - The first electric school bus will be delivered this week to Monongalia County Schools’ transportation center.

The Nano Beast is part of the 41 all-electric GreenPower school buses manufactured in Kanawha County.

It was purchased by the state of West Virginia for school districts across the mountain state.

Monongalia County Schools will receive the delivery this Thursday.

The school district has already ordered a second GreenPower Nano Beast with the access option.

Stick with WDTV to stay updated as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.