Multiple dogs killed after snowmachine collides with sled, officials say

After several days of dreary weather, visitors were treated to this view of North America's...
After several days of dreary weather, visitors were treated to this view of North America's tallest peak, Mount McKinley, on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)(Becky Bohrer | AP)
By Joey Klecka and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTWELL, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Multiple sled dogs were killed and others injured after a musher was hit by a snowmachine rider Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Iditarod race director Mark Nordman said the collision happened along the Denali highway near Cantwell, which KTUU reports is a popular training location for dog sled teams in the winter.

It is also unclear exactly how many dogs were killed, according to KTUU. Alaska State Troopers reported two dogs were killed and two others injured.

Nordman said musher, Jim Lanier, told him three dogs were confirmed dead after the crash. Lanier also said he was not on the sled that was hit, but couldn’t confirm who the musher involved was.

Troopers said no people were hurt in the incident after they responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the driver of the snowmachine stopped to help after the crash and was in contact with investigators. Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor, and no arrests or citations have been made, according to troopers.

KTUU reports this crash is the second deadly collision between a snowmachine and sled dog team in a month. It follows a report of five-time Iditarod winner Dallas Seavey’s team was hit by a snowmachine rider on Nov. 17, killing two dogs. That snowmachiner was cited for negligent driving.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 9 AM, December 11, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Morning snow in the mountain counties
William Nyal Gilbert
Missing elderly West Virginia man found dead
James Richter
Man charged after driving through sobriety checkpoint while under the influence
James Becker
Man charged with buying teens psychedelic mushrooms

Latest News

Business Talk: Jenkins Subaru
Business Talk: Jenkins Subaru
Every year, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree program try to help people...
Salvation Army looking for bell ringers this holiday season
Deanna Vaters with the Williamson County tax assessor’s office shows off her Buc-ee’s...
Woman creates Buc-ee's gingerbread house
First at 4 Forum: Carla Hamner
First at 4 Forum: Carla Hamner
First at 4 Forum: Lydia Hatten and Riley Moore
First at 4 Forum: Lydia Hatten and Riley Moore