Salvation Army looking for bell ringers this holiday season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree program try to help people with food, gifts, and more.

But this year in Harrison County, they’re missing a crucial part of the operation.

“We definitely need more volunteers for our red kettle campaign so we can raise the money that the Salvation Army helps people out with throughout the year. The money stays right here in this community,” said Major Eric Roberts of the Salvation Army.

Last year, the Army of Good raised $50,000, but this year’s goal is to reach 80k; Major Roberts says there’s a simple way people can sign up to help them reach the money.

“We have different locations throughout the Red Kettle campaign, but our salvation is on 1010 S. Chestnut St. The number you can call is (304) 622-2360,” said Roberts.

December 23 is the deadline for the Salvation Army to reach its goal. Major Roberts says it will mean everything to the organization if they can get the job done.

“I just want to thank you all for all the support you have given us for many years we have been here, and we need this desperately to help the people in this community,” said Roberts.

