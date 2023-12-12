West Virginia Gubernatorial Candidates Debate Solutions For WV Education System

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Secretary of state Mac Warner, Delegate Moore Capito, and Huntington businessman Chris Miller met at the metro news studios for the gubernatorial debate last Thursday.

One important issue discussed was how West Virginia can remain competitive with other states in education, as West Virginia has been struggling trying to fill teacher positions which can take a toll on students and the entire education system.

All candidates gave their opinions on how to solve this teacher retention problem”

“There is a teacher shortage nationally, and for West Virginia to grow our economy and thrive, we have to have an education system that keeps our kids here.” Said Chris Miller. “Our teachers, to remain competitive, need to be paid more, and the problem we have is the structure. We have this big bloated bureaucracy that sucks up all the taxpayer resources, before they get to the classroom.”

“We have to always empower parents. As a parent I think I know what’s best for my children, and I think parents know what’s best for their children. We have to have teachers that are compensated, but in return we must require accountability. We have to measure the success of our children,”. Said Moore Capito.

Mac Warner said: “We have to be competitive with our surrounding states, so if we’re not competitive and I don’t think we are, yes, we’re going to get the teachers the pay raise we need. But they want to be able to do what they came into the profession to do, they want to teach students, we need to get respect back in that classroom.”

Attorney general Patrick Morrissey was not present at this Gubernatorial debate last Thursday but did answer questions to many similar issues on a separate conversation that was posted on the Charleston Gazette Mail website.

When asked about how he would deal with the teacher shortage and education system problems in West Virginia, this was his response.

“We have to compete better with other states that we touch. And so I do think our teachers need to be paid more. So let me be on the record very clearly and say that, but I also think that it’s important that we empower our kids empower our parents, and that we can look for better competition better outcomes.” Said Morrissey.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.