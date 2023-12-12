Winter weather creates challenges for firefighters

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fighting fires is never an easy job, but what’s hard for firefighters nine months out of the year can become life-threatening in the winter.

Tyler Robinson, a firefighter of two years with the City of Beckley, gives an inside look into working in the winter weather.

“Everything between the truck and building that’s on fire is going to be outside, so you’re gonna have to contend with whatever conditions are present in that space.”

Robinson says firefighters have to make sure they are ready for whatever comes their way 365 days of the year, and in the winter that means outfitting their clothes, gear and vehicles to stay safe in the case of freezing temperatures and slippery conditions.

“There’s extra equipment we add on the trucks to deal with snow and ice,” he explained. “We actually make sure we have chains for the trucks themselves. We have a set of small torches in case something needs thawed. We’ve got salt and things of that nature.”

These winter conditions aren’t just taxing on the body, however. They can also impact the fire trucks. Robinson tells WVVA that- without daily care- the water lines in the apparatus can freeze.

“It literally makes the pumper inoperable, and you have to have a secondary engine to then come and pump on that fire.”

And a delay- even that minor- can mean the difference between life and death.

“Depending on response times, [that] could be another five minutes, and that can make a huge difference in saving a life,” Robinson shared.

In addition to closely following standard operating guidelines for winter weather, those at the Beckley Fire Department are always brushing up on their training through classes and exercises, which can put confidence behind split-second decisions in high-stakes situations.

“You don’t want to have to concentrate on, ‘Okay, well, I need to make sure I did this because it’s cold out.’ You need to already have that out of your mind, that way you can concentrate on the task at hand.”

Winter guidelines went into effect with the Beckley Fire Department on November 1 and will remain in place throughout the season. Those guidelines will be eased when warmer weather returns in spring.

