Woman arrested in connection with town’s stolen Christmas tree

Replacement tree donated
A woman was arrested in connection with a town's stolen Christmas tree, and a replacement tree was donated to the community.
By Adriana Doria
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a suspected Grinch is in custody Tuesday.

Marquita Gannon-Fleming is accused of stealing the Christmas tree on display for the town of Dingess.

The incident happened early Saturday evening near the tunnel in the Dingess area. Video surveillance shows the tree strapped to the top of a car deputies say belongs to Fleming.

Mingo County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re also looking for a man suspected of helping Fleming take the tree. His name has not been released yet.

Investigators say Fleming faces petit larceny and conspiracy charges.

Meanwhile, community members have donated a replacement tree to the town display.

