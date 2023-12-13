2nd Annual Jefferson Awards Dinner Honors Those Who Made a Difference in the Community

Jefferson Awards
Jefferson Awards(Cam Murray)
By Cameron Murray
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Every month WDTV and Antero Resources recognizes a volunteer from the community that showed excellence.

And tonight, the second annual Jefferson Awards dinner was held to honor all 2023 recipients at the Robinson grand performing arts center in Clarksburg.

“What a great evening of celebration of community service. And it’s so nice to see all of your faces tonight.” Stephanie Laquinta, Antero Resources.

Tonight’s dinner was a way of saying thank you to those who do great work throughout the community.

“The work you do to benefit your fellow citizens or support your community and support to the state of west virginia and it’s really important to the nation. You have signed as the convenes in your community and said, I’m gonna take action. You are doers in a world that so desperately needs more like you.” Kevin Ellis, Antero Resources.

Stephanie Hayhurst Hall was a 2021 Jefferson award winner as well being named national nominee for her great work.

As the keynote speaker of this event, she shared what community service means to her.

“Community service is a common ground that brings people together, it builds relationships and create solid partnerships in our community. Sometimes these partnerships last a lifetime and create many positive changes in our community.”

Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang and his wife Lisa Lang were selected as the newest Jefferson award winners for the month of December. When asked what this award meant to Lisa, this was her response:

“It’s great to be recognized. However, the recognition isn’t always necessary because we just like to help others, particularly those that are in need.”

